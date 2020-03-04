What it takes to prepare for the Arnold Sports Festival

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From cheerleading, bodybuilding and even new events like medieval fighting, The Arnold has all kinds of athletes come out to Columbus to compete. But no matter the sport, these people have been working tirelessly to become the best.

Ray Lyons has been training for this moment. It’s his chance to take the stage at the most prestigious sporting event there is.

“To truly prepare for a show, it takes at least a year,” explained Lyons.

Lyons says he has always wanted to compete in the Arnold but it hasn’t been a walk in the park.

“We make sure were in bed by 10pm to make sure we get up at 4:15 in the morning to be here at 5am,” explained Lyons’ partner, Christina Provens.

Provens has been a support system for Lyons. She has been by his side every day at the gym and follows the same diet.

“It is demanding, but this is a goal we wanted and I wanted for him,” noted Provens.

Lyons is a family man. Their household has a lot of kids so the sacrifice was something the whole family had to get behind.

“They generally eat for the most part the same thing I eat; aside from tuna and fish,” joked Lyons.” It’s been helpful and a curse at the same time because it’s expensive!”

Provens explained that the kids have always rallied behind their dad. “They understand we’re working to accomplish something.”

“It’s motivating for them too,” said Lyons. “They continue to work at it and follow in the same footsteps.”

His coach, Mike Davies, describes Lyons as a gladiator who is an inspiration to anyone his age.

“In his mid 40s he’s competing against kids in their 20s and doing well against them,” explained Davies.

Lyons is competing in the men’s classic division at 10am, Friday.