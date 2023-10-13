COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Countless parents face the dilemma of whether or not their child is old enough to stay home alone. But what does Ohio law say?

Leaving a child home alone is not illegal in Ohio. In fact, Ohio has no law declaring the legal age a child can be left home alone, according to a list compiled by iMom. Ohio is accompanied by 34 other states that do not have a specified minimum age.

Illinois has the highest age requirement for a child to be left alone in the country, with a minimum age of 14. Maryland and North Carolina have the lowest minimum age at 8 years old.

Although Ohio does not indicate an age that children can be left unattended, The National SAFEKIDS Campaign recommends that no child under 12 years old is left home alone.

The Ohio Children’s Trust Fund says parents should consider their child’s maturity level and ability to make safe decisions. The government organization gives more suggestions on how to gauge when a child is ready on their website.