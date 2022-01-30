COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High levels of carbon monoxide at a hotel in Marysville caused 16 people to be sent to the hospital, including six children. According to the Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks, some of the symptoms people were reporting included a burning throat and dizziness.

While the cause for the high carbon monoxide levels at that Marysville hotel are still unknown, here is some information on why carbon monoxide poisoning is so dangerous.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that at high levels can poison humans when it builds in someone’s bloodstream, according to the Mayo Clinic.

If you ingest high levels of carbon monoxide, it begins replacing the oxygen in your red blood cells and can cause serious tissue damage and possible death. You are more likely to develop carbon monoxide poisoning in an enclosed space where it can build to dangerous levels, something that is less common outdoors.

Along with the symptoms the victims in Marysville reported, other common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Dull headache

Weakness

Nausea or vomiting

Shortness of breath

Confusion

Blurred vision

Multiple precautions can be taken to avoid any kind of a carbon monoxide incident occurring including installing detectors and making sure fuel-burning appliances are checked.

For additional information on carbon monoxide poisoning and prevention, you can check the Mayo Clinic’s guide.