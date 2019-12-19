What impact will impeachment vote have on Ohio voters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – When it comes to Ohio in the 2020 election , Paul Beck, a political science professor at Ohio State, said issues other than impeachment will take center stage.

Beck thinks other issues like Trump’s tariffs, negative tweets and the closing of factories in rural America will work against him more than the impeachment hearings. ​

“In the Cleveland area there were a lot of working class Democrats who were very much attracted to his candidacy. Whether they will be there in 2020 is a big question. The people who worked at the Lordstown plant won’t be,” said Beck.​

Beck thinks, based off the latest polls, Trump’s core supporters will not drop their support too much, regardless of the outcome of the impeachment. Beck is currently a professor of political science at the Ohio State University.

“I think that it may not go down because he has a base that is very supportive of him and is basically is opposed to any of the activities that are going on the Democratic side connected to the impeachment inquiry,” said Beck.

Beck also said that doesn’t mean the state will positively vote red again in 2020.​

“Even in Ohio is still a swing state he needs support from people who are beyond his base. His base is 37 to 40% of the electorate. He needs a little bit more than that. Unless there is third-party competition you cannot win a presidential election with 37 to 40% of the vote,” said Beck.​

He says that doesn’t necessarily mean the state will turn blue either. ​ Beck looks at the state more as a purple state.​