What does the COVID-19 vaccine mean for Red, White & Boom?

Red, White and Boom! is still up in the air for 2021.

The fireworks spectacular held in downtown Columbus each July was cancelled in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. As fewer cases are reported in Ohio and more of the population is vaccinated, people are looking ahead to resuming events this summer. On Thursday night, President Biden suggested that small gatherings could be safe by then, stating “A July Fourth with your loved ones is the goal.”

Red, White and Boom! is the largest independence day celebration in the Midwest, drawing 400,000 people downtown. Ken Freedman, the president of the Board of Directors for Red, White and Boom! said a decision has not yet been made for 2021. Freedman, who is also the Vice President and General Manager of NBC4, described it as a fluid situation as he and the Board work with city and health experts.

NBC4 partners with Encova, Pepsi and WNCI to put on Red, White and Boom! The next Boom!, whenever it happens, will be the 40th year for the event.