COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stores across central Ohio are closing their doors for Thanksgiving this year. Find which retailers are closed near you below.
Aldi
Aldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Best Buy
While Best Buy locations are closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can still shop online.
Bed, Bath and Beyond
All Bed, Bath and Beyond locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Costco
Along with Christmas and New Year’s Day, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving.
DSW
DSW locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Easton Town Center
Easton will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle locations and Market District stores are closed.
Hobby Lobby
Hobby Lobby is closed on Thanksgiving.
Home Depot
Home Depot stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
HomeGoods
HomeGoods locations are closed.
Ikea
Ikea locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.
JCPenny
JCPenny is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Joann
Joann stores are closed.
Kohl’s
Kohl’s is closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.
Lowe’s
Lowe’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Macy’s
Macy’s is closed, but shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals online.
Marshalls
Marshalls locations are closed.
Menards
Menards locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Petco
Petco locations are closed.
PetSmart
PetSmart locations are closed.
REI
REI is closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Sam’s Club
Sam’s Club stores are closed on Thanksgiving.
Sierra
Sierra locations will be closed.
Target
Target locations are closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.
T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx locations are closed on Thanksgiving.
Trader Joe’s
Trader Joe’s stores are closed.
Walmart
Walmart locations are closed on Thanksgiving.