COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stores across central Ohio are closing their doors for Thanksgiving this year. Find which retailers are closed near you below.

Aldi

Aldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Best Buy

While Best Buy locations are closed on Thanksgiving, shoppers can still shop online.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

All Bed, Bath and Beyond locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Costco

Along with Christmas and New Year’s Day, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving.

DSW

DSW locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Easton Town Center

Easton will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Giant Eagle

Giant Eagle locations and Market District stores are closed.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is closed on Thanksgiving.

Home Depot

Home Depot stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

HomeGoods

HomeGoods locations are closed.

Ikea

Ikea locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

JCPenny

JCPenny is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Joann

Joann stores are closed.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Macy’s

Macy’s is closed, but shoppers can take advantage of Black Friday deals online.

Marshalls

Marshalls locations are closed.

Menards

Menards locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Petco

Petco locations are closed.

PetSmart

PetSmart locations are closed.

REI

REI is closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club stores are closed on Thanksgiving.

Sierra

Sierra locations will be closed.

Target

Target locations are closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx locations are closed on Thanksgiving.

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s stores are closed.

Walmart

Walmart locations are closed on Thanksgiving.