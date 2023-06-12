COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Cancer centers across the country, including in central Ohio, are facing a shortage in medication used to help patients who need to receive chemotherapy treatment.

Julie Kennerly-Shah, Associate Director of pharmacy with Ohio State’s James Cancer Hospital, said carboplatin, cisplatin and fludarabine, which are chemotherapy drugs used to treat different types of cancer, are part of a shortage due to several factors.

“What we’re hearing from manufacturers is that they are having difficulty getting the API ingredients — the active pharmaceutical ingredients — that are used to prepare these medications, and we’ve seen some decreases in the number of manufactures that are producing some of these low-cost, generic oncology medications,” Kennerly-Shah said.

Another contributor Kennerly-Shah said is when a manufacturer decreases their production, it’s challenging the other manufacturer’s to make up for the increase in demand in the marketplace.

Kennerly-Shah said the shortages have been an on-going issue, but said it is more severe for those low-cost chemotherapeutics that have been FDA-approved for several years. The most recent shortages of the carboplatin and cisplatin have increased over the past six months, but the fludarabine shortage started one year ago, and experts say it has been worsening in recent months.

As cancer centers face those shortages, health experts said there are other options to help find treatment for cancer patients. Kennerly-Shah said health systems with a large number of patients take a variety of mitigation strategies.

“One strategy that’s used is we centralize all of our supply, we cease preparing medications in advance for patients that are going to be seen the next day,” said Kennerly-Shah. “We often times will look for ways to reduce doses, so we might round down to the nearest ten percent, which is medically accepted for treatment.”

Kennerly-Shah said other strategies do include alternatives, based on the patient’s specific scenario. The other strategy centers use would be to look for open clinical trials and urging patients to enroll in those trials to try another medication that is being used.

The shortage is affecting centers throughout Columbus and other areas, but Kennerly-Shah said there are several mitigation strategies in place to make sure patients are getting the treatment they need.

“Our drug shortage team meets twice a week to review our inventory levels, to look at our patients that we have scheduled… it is not a good place to be for Ohio, for America” said Kennerly-Shah. “We really deserve better care for our cancer patients where were not looking at the potential of denying a patient at therapy that we know could potentially save their life.”

There are several other medications that are part of the drug shortage in the US. For the full list from the FDA, click here.