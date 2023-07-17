COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Check those Powerball tickets — you could be a millionaire 922 times over.

Monday’s winning numbers are 05, 08, 09, 17, and 41 and the Powerball is 21. The Power Play is 4X.

The $922 million jackpot, with an estimated cash value of $465.1 million, is the third-largest jackpot in the game’s 31-year history and the second jackpot to surpass $750 million in 2023. However, it is still below the $2.040 billion jackpot won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The top Powerball jackpots are:

$2.040 billion, Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016 $922 million (estimated before July 17 drawing) $768.4 million, March 27, 2019 $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018 $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022

Saturday’s drawing included three $1 million winning tickets, two sold in Texas and one sold in Colorado, matching five numbers but missing the Powerball number. Additionally, there were 89 tickets that matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball, worth $50,000 each, while 14 of those tickets were worth $100,000 each because the player matched the 2X Power Play.

In total, more than 3 million tickets won at least $4 in the drawing, totaling more than $24.5 million in prizes, the lottery said in a press release.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on April 19, 2023, when the $252.6 million jackpot ($134.7 million cash) was won in Ohio.

Winners of the jackpot have the option of being paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount (each payment increases by 5% annually) or accepting a one-time payment of the estimated cash value. Both prize amounts are before taxes are taken out.

The odds of winning a prize of any size is 1 in 24.9, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The odds don’t change due to the number of tickets sold but are based on the chance of someone selecting the correct combination of numbers.

Powerball is played in 45 states and Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. with tickets costing $2, with an additional $1 to add the Power Play option.

The other national lottery game, Mega Millions, is also growing to astronomical levels. Friday’s drawing, which was worth $560 million, wasn’t claimed, meaning the game’s next drawing, set for Tuesday,