Wexner Medical Center hitting the road

Local News

by: Adrienne Robbins

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center is hitting the road starting March 2, and heading to people who can’t always make the trip in to see a doctor. 

The Community Care Coach has all the amenities of a doctor’s office, including a waiting room, a bathroom and an exam room. The hope is that people in under served neighborhoods will have a chance to see a doctor without an appointment.

“The hope is that by getting them established with a provider we can create a relationship, address their health needs, provide them the type of care where they prevent diseases from occurring but also prevent worsening of their diseases,” said Dr. Faraz Ahmad, a Family Medicine Physician at Ohio State. 

The bus will offer Ob/Gyn, family medicine, primary care, health screenings and immunizations, and lab services. The bus acts as a walk-in clinic and will accept all major insurance providers but they will also be turning no one away because of cost.

The coach will begin serving communities on March 2.

