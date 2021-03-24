Wexner Medical Center CEO: ‘Enormous point of pride’ to have Biden choose The James for speech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/ NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden could have announced the Affordable Care Act enrollment extension from anywhere in the country, so it’s an “enormous point of pride” that he chose to do so in Columbus, said Dr. Harold Paz, CEO of the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

“I’m enormously proud as a Buckeye for The Ohio State University, but also for the state of Ohio,” said Dr. Paz. “To be the state to get this kind of recognition should make all of us across the entire state enormously proud.”

Biden traveled to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and as part of the “Help is Here” tour to draw attention to the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law earlier this month.

Before speaking at the James Cancer Hospital with the national media in tow, Biden toured the cancer center, where hospital leaders showed him some of the technology and developments they said are direct results of an Affordable Care Act grant.

Dr. Paz says this is a great opportunity for the hospital when it comes to recruitment and fundraising.

“It’s just one more thing when we’re recruiting those cutting edge facility and those cutting edge researchers, the doctors, the nurses, the other members of the healthcare team from literally across the country and around the world, it does make that name all that more familiar, and we’re thrilled about that,” Dr. Paz added.

Dr. Arnab Chakravarti, head of radiation oncology at the James, gave President Biden that tour. He agrees that it was a “great honor and a great privilege” the President chose the James to visit.

“We attract many of the best and brightest physicians and students in the country already, so this should elevate our game even more,” Dr. Chakravarti stated.

“He’s really passionate about cancer patients and their families. Providing them much greater access to care, providing them cutting edge technologies to treat their cancers,” added Dr. Chakravarti’s.