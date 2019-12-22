Wexner Heritage Village ushers in Hanukkah for residents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sundown marked the start of the festival of lights around the world.

Hanukkah marks the Jewish tradition of celebrating religious freedom and bringing families together with traditional food and music.

Not everyone has family, so the celebration of Hanukkah came to Wexner Heritage Village this evening.

“They were given oil to burn supposedly for one day only, and it lasted for eight days, and that was a miracle,” said Wexner Heritage Village cantor Alan Gerstein.

“This is everything,” Wexner Heritage Village Rabbi Debbie Lefton said. “The most important time of year. What’s not to like about celebrating Hanukkah? It’s like songs and family.”

Sunday is the first of eight nights of Hanukkah, and another candle will be added each night though next Sunday night.

“People sometimes do not have family in town or are here for a short stay,” Lefton said. “Sometimes we have long-term care people who have outlived their family.”