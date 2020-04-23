Wet weather and cooler temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Thursday: Rain, morning showers becoming heavy rain, high 56

Tonight: Showers ending late, low

Friday: Partly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Rain showers likely, few rumbles late, high 60

Sunday: Rain showers, high 55

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s going to be a soggy day ahead of more rain over the weekend.

As a warm front lifts across the area, we’ll see rain showers start to fill in from south to north. Most of the rain will stay south of I-70 early this morning, then become widespread as we head toward sunrise. We could see a few moderate to heavy pockets of rain through the morning and afternoon.

Even with a southerly breeze today, rain showers and clouds will limit temperatures to reaching a high in the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Rain showers will wrap up tonight. While widespread flooding is not anticipated, we could pick up 1-2″ of new rainfall, so isolated flooding is not out of the question.

We’ll see a break in the rain on Friday, but stay under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will be a little more seasonal, starting off in the mid 40s then topping off in the low to mid 60s.

Friday night into Saturday, another system will move into the area. This will bring with it the chance for not only more rain, but some thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will be cooler and only climb to around 60 degrees.

We’ll start to dry out on Sunday and bring back a northerly breeze. Temperatures will be on the chilly side and only climb to the 50s, 10-15 degrees below normal.

High pressure will take charge again Sunday night into Monday. This will give us another chilly but sunny start to the week. Early morning lows will be down to the upper 30s before we top off in the upper 50s.

Warmer weather moves in Tuesday along with the next chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz