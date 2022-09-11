QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain showers, low 65

Sunday: Scattered rain & p.m. t-storms, high 77

Monday: Showers clearing, cooler, high 71

Tuesday: Clearing, slight chance for a showers, crisp, high 72

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Thursday: Sunny sky, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

It’s a soggy end to the weekend ahead of cooler temperatures and more showers to start the workweek.

As a front continues to build in to the west, we’ll stay under a warm and moist southerly flow. This will aid in bringing in the moisture needed to keep showers on and off through the morning and afternoon. Because of the clouds and showers, temperatures will only rise to the mid to upper 70s, which is almost 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Overnight into Monday morning, the front will move closer and trigger more showers and thunderstorms.

While it won’t be a washout, the chance for showers will stay in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be much cooler and only rise to the lower 70s, which is almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Cooler and drier air will continue to filter in starting Tuesday. This will be followed by high pressure taking charge Wednesday through the end of the week. High pressure to the south will add in sunshine and a light southerly breeze. This will keep temperatures seasonally cool in the 50s to start the day, followed by a warming trend and highs win the lower 80s again by the end of week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz