Wet end to the weekend ahead of a more seasonal workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chance for showers, breezy, low 51

Today: Chance showers, breezy, cooler, high 58

Tonight: Showers and breezy, low 48

Monday: Mostly sunny, rain at night, high 66

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a cooler and soggy end to the weekend ahead of drier, more seasonal temperatures for the workweek.

It’s a dry, cool start to the morning with early morning lows falling near 50, which is still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As a an area of low pressure moves from Indiana into Michigan today, it will start to kick down more clouds this morning, then showers this afternoon. Rain showers will become widespread through the afternoon and stick around into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay cool and only reach a high in the mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, and more than 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Alongside the showers a breeze will pick up out of the south to southwest today and tonight with gust at times around 20-30 mph. Lows tonight will stay about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year and only fall to the upper 40s.

A slight chance for showers will hang around the forecast for the start of the workweek ahead of much drier conditions. By Monday afternoon, leftover showers will clear out and temperatures will climb to the mid 60s.

Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine and breezy conditions. Temperatures will be much cooler, but seasonal with an early morning low in the 40s and high around 60. Dry, seasonally cool conditions will continue through Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz