A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have released the identity of a female homicide victim, who was found dead on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

At approximately 5:26 p.m. Monday, Maria Fernanda Guerra-Sandoval, 15, was found unresponsive outside on the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue, in Westland. Officers arrived to find the girl, who did not appear to be breathing and was reportedly suffering from an unknown injury.

Guerra-Sandoval was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m., though the circumstances surrounding her death remain unknown. Police were looking for video surveillance and evidence from the area that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).