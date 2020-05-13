Westfall High School begins individual graduation ceremonies

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Westfall High School administrators say they are making sure all 105 of their graduating seniors have in-person graduations while keeping them safe from COVID-19.

“It’s something different,” said Westfall graduate Andrew Cramer. “It’ll stand out.”

One by one graduates and their families walked through the school doors and then splashed a little sanitizer in their hands.

It began the process of the COVID 19-style graduation for the class of 2020.

“I’m glad the school did something other than a virtual thing because that’s so hands off,” said parent Dennis Cramer.

There were signs lined the hallways giving graduates and their families specific directions on where to go, and faculty members told them what to do leading up to the special family only ceremonies.

“It was really, really cool and something I didn’t think I would get to do,” said graduate Lillian Fox.

For Fox this moment meant so much to her and her family.

She came prepared in her cap, gown, and her ruby red slippers which were to be worn in the school’s production of the Wizard of Oz that never happened due to the coronavirus.

“I thought the last couple of years of my high school experience was going to be gone and I was just going to have to move on,” said Lillian.

She did move on, across the stage with her diploma in hand and her family by her side.

“I’m happy for her and happy she got to experience this,” said her dad Bobby.

As for the Westfall staff, their work was just beginning. After each ceremony they sanitized handrails and chairs to make sure pandemic doesn’t take away these happy and emotional moments.

“I don’t know that my feeling was any different with her walking across this stage as it would have been if we were all sitting together,” said Chandra Schmidt who is Lillian’s mother.

At the end Lillian tossed her cap and a everyone smiled and said their graduation was a success.

“Just a big thank you to them for giving us this, for giving them this,” said Schmidt.

The ceremonies will span from May 13th to 15th

On May 29 there will be a senior parade on the school property with video of every graduation ceremony playing so seniors can see their classmates walk across the stage.