Scene of a shooting outside a Kroger grocery store on Sunbury Road in Westerville that left one woman in critical condition Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – One woman is dead and a suspect remains on the run after a shooting outside a Westerville grocery store Tuesday.

According to Columbus police, the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car outside of a shopping center on the 5900 block of Sunbury Road at approximately 5:50 p.m. The woman was taken to St. Ann’s Hospital, where she later died.

Police said Columbus officers searched a home on the 7000 block of Waterfront Lane in Blacklick, where the suspect is believed to live, but didn’t find anything.

Right now, police believe the suspect has a rifle and two handguns with him. He remains free at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

There is no other information available at this time. This story will be updated as more information is released.