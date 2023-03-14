WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Families of Westerville City Schools received a letter Tuesday morning that the school’s superintendent is resigning.

According to the message, Dr. John Kellogg will be resigning as the superintendent at the end of the current academic year in June. His resignation was approved by the district’s board of education Monday night so he can accept a new job at Columbus State community college.

Kellogg’s new job will be as the superintendent in residence with the college and the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio, which he will begin shortly after Westerville’s school year comes to a close. He has held a variety of education positions in central Ohio including principal of Grove City high school and Bexley high school.

The next steps for the board to find a new superintendent have not been shared at this time.