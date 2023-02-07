WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County.

City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation.

The property, located along the east side of Africa Road just south of Polaris Parkway, is expected to cost nearly $8.5 million.

City leaders anticipate the sale of the 88-acre tract will close in April.