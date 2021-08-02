Westerville police searching for car in connection with man’s homicide

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville police are asking for help locating a car they say is connected to the death of a man in May.

On May 27, the body of 62-year-old Robert Allen Goodrich was found inside his home in the 600 block of Mohican Way.

Westerville Division of Police says it received a 911 call from a person who found the body. According to police, the body was found by a relative who hadn’t heard from Goodrich for some time.

Goodrich’s death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police released photos of a red Honda Civic they say is connected to Goodrich’s death. Police say they want to talk to car’s owner.

The car appears to be missing the “H” in “Honda” on the front bumper and has dents in the left front and rear quarter panels. The driver’s side wheels appear to be black or missing the hubcaps, according to release from police.

Westerville police ask anyone with information on the car, or the homicide, to call he WPD Tipline at 614-901-6866 or email tipline@westerville.org.