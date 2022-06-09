LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a missing man found dead at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening has been identified.

Pending autopsy results, the Delaware County Coroner’s Office determined that the body of the victim recovered from the park belonged to 32-year-old Abecsai Hernandez, of Westerville, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach on reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Hernandez’s body was recovered at approximately 9:50 p.m., the ODNR said.