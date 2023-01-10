Aaron, 24, of Westerville, was reported missing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Courtesy Photo/Westerville Division of Police)

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Westerville man with autism was reported missing on Tuesday, police said.

Aaron, whose last name was not disclosed by the Westerville Division of Police, was last seen at a BP gas station on South State Street in the afternoon, according to a news release from the division. Shortly before appearing at BP, Aaron reportedly exited a vehicle in the PNC Bank parking lot at the corner of Schrock and Otterbein streets.

At the time of his disappearance, police said Aaron was wearing red shorts, a black jacket and white shoes. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Aaron is unable to take care of himself and may be cautious or afraid of strangers police said. He is unlikely to respond if approached.

Anyone with information about Aaron’s whereabouts should call 911, police said.