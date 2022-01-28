COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday after being convicted in federal court of sexually abusing a 5-year-old and sharing pornographic images of the child.

Christopher Sammons, 28, was convicted in June on four crimes related to child exploitation. His sentence was announced by U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

In 2019, an undercover FBI agent and Sammons began messaging about sexual interest in children. Sammons then detailed his abuse of the 5-year-old and offered to “share her.” He also sent the agent files showing child pornography and suggested they make plans to exchange videos of them abusing minors.

The information was sent to FBI agents in Columbus, and Sammons shared that he had been abusing the child for about a year and that the abuse took place while he was babysitting the child. Upon learning of an upcoming babysitting date, law enforcement raided Sammons’ house.