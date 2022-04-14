WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with murder and endangering children after allegedly causing life-threatening injuries to a 4-month-old, according to court records.

Joseph S. Blair, 22, of Westerville, was arrested after he reportedly tripped while holding the infant, causing her to hit her head, become unconscious and sustain “serious physical harm,” according to records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

Westerville Police said that Blair’s charges were updated to murder and endangering children after the 4-month-old died from her injuries.

Despite admitting to the severity of the 4-month-old’s injuries, Blair allegedly took nearly two hours before bringing the infant to St. Ann’s Hospital, court records state.

Although Blair claimed he tripped, causing her to hit her head on the corner of a couch, court records said he changed his story multiple times. Physicians at St. Ann’s and Nationwide Children’s Hospital reportedly claimed that the injuries suffered by the 4-month-old did not match Blair’s explanation.

According to court records, Blair’s indictment was filed today and he is due to appear in court on April 18 at 1 p.m.