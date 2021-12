WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A gas leak in Westerville has blocked lanes on Southbound Spring Rd. between Schrock and Huber Village Friday morning.

Westerville Police says Northbound lanes are still open as traffic is being diverted onto Schrock.

Columbia Gas will be reporting to the scene. Details on the gas leak are currently not available.

Southbound Spring Rd lanes between Schrock and Huber Village blocked due to gas leak. Northbound lanes still open. Traffic is being diverted onto Schrock. Columbia Gas will be reporting to the scene. — Westerville Police (@WestervillePD) December 3, 2021

For more on your traffic, click here.