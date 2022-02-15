WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– Mask-wearing in Westerville City Schools will be optional starting Feb. 22.

The announcement was made in a letter sent by Superintendent Dr. John R. Kellogg WCSD families and staff.

Part of the letter reads:

When students and staff return to school from the long President’s Day weekend on Tuesday, February 22, Westerville City Schools will transition from requiring staff and students to wear masks at all times to making masks optional. Regardless of the mask policy while at school, per CDC orders, passengers and drivers must wear a mask while on school transportation, including buses and other vehicles operated by public and private school systems. It is expected that those orders will end in mid March.

Dr. John R. Kellogg, Superintendent Westerville City Schools