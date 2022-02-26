WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Mask-wearing on schools buses and vans will now be optional at Westerville City Schools.

The announcement was made Saturday morning by Superintendent Dr. John R. Kellogg in a letter sent to families and staff.

The school district made mask-wearing optional in the school on Feb. 22 but have updated that to public transportation after the CDC’s updated guidelines.

The statement reads:

“Dear WCSD Families: Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidelines for public transportation, which includes school transportation. As a result and effective immediately, the wearing of masks while riding on a school bus, van, or other district-provided transportation is now optional. Despite this change, we strongly encourage everyone to continue wearing a mask when riding on district-provided transportation. Please take some time over the weekend to discuss this change as a family and provide guidance to your student(s).“ Dr. John R. Kellogg, Superintendent of Westerville City Schools