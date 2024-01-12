View the player above for previous coverage.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – After a local bakery north of Columbus closed for a week due to its store being vandalized and burglarized, the shop announced it will be reopening Saturday.

On Jan. 5, a burglary in progress was reported at the Great Harvest Bread Co. in Westerville. Officers arrived at the business on South State Street, where they saw that someone had smashed out the front glass panel of a window next to the front door. Westerville police did not find anyone in the store and cleared the scene without incident.

Great Harvest Bread Co. owner Jim Horstman arrived shortly after the police did, and confirmed that the cash registers in the office were undisturbed. There was no other apparent damage to the property.

However, the suspect(s) escaped with a donation jar, which contained money for the Westerville Area Resource Ministry, according to a police incident report.

Last week, shortly after the burglary, the bakery announced on Facebook that it would be closed indefinitely. Friday, Great Harvest Bread Co. posted to its Facebook account that it will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Thank you to everyone for your support this past week,” the post reads. “We are overwhelmed by your kindness.”

The post said their window will remain boarded until the glass is repaired. It also states the inside of the store and the equipment has been cleaned.