WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Westerville Arts and Music Festival is back at Heritage Park, celebrating its 48th anniversary.

The first since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this weekend’s festival will feature more than 130 arts and fine crafts vendors of all mediums, 20 food trucks and more than 30 live performances.

“The Chamber started [the festival] as a way to bring a fun event to the community to celebrate the arts, both fine arts and crafts as well as our talented musicians in the area,” said Stacey Rusterholz, Communications and Community Outreach Manager for the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Entertainers will be performing across three stages: the main stage, the community stage and the songwriter tent. Guests can also expect various local artists and previews of Westerville theater productions of “Legally Blonde” and the “Sound of Music.” Saturday’s performances will culminate in the evening concert featuring The Joint Rockers at 5:15 p.m. and The Reaganomics at 7:30 p.m.

For food, guests can find a slew of local favorite vendors including Chicken Hatch Fried Chicken, Giuseppe’s, Kona Ice, Pitabilities, The Columbus Coffee Co., Tortilla Street Food and many more. Rhinegeist Brewery and Land Grant Brewing will also be at the festival for the evening concert from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Chamber has a number of youth activities planned, including a crafting station and interactive mural by The Arts Council of Westerville, yard games presented by the Columbus Blue Jackets, balloon artists, face painters and more. In the Everal Barn, 150 pieces of artwork by youth in the Westerville community will be on display.

“We really hope there’s something for everybody to come and enjoy the festival, whether it’s art of food or music – just trying to have a fun event for the community to come together,” said Rusterholz.

The Westerville Arts & Music Festival will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Guests are encouraged to park at the Westerville Sports Complex parking lot, The Point at Otterbein and the former senior center parking lot.



Admission is $1 for anyone over age 10. View additional details here.