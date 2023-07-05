WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Arts & Music Festival is returning this weekend with more than 125 arts and fine crafts vendors, 20 food trucks and 30 live performances.

Celebrating its 49th anniversary, the festival is running 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Admission is $1 for festival-goers age 10 and over.

Entertainers will be performing across three stages: the main stage, the community stage and the songwriter tent. Guests can expect various local artists and previews of Westerville theater productions. Saturday’s performances will culminate in the evening concert featuring CYNTsation at 5:30 p.m. and The Reaganomics at 7:30 p.m.

Guests will find a slew of local favorite vendors including Schmidt’s Sausage Truck, The Columbus Coffee Co., Tito’s Asian Kitchen, Tortilla Street Food and The Naughty Lobstah. Rhinegeist and Zaftig brewing will also be at the festival for the Saturday evening concert from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

A number of youth activities are planned, including a crafting station with The Arts Council of Westerville from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, yard games presented by the Columbus Blue Jackets, balloon artists, a magic show and more. In the Everal Barn, 150 pieces of artwork by youth in the Westerville community will be on display.

Guests are encouraged to park at the Westerville Sports Complex parking lot, The Point at Otterbein and the former senior center parking lot. There will also be a trolley running from the public parking lot “D” at 68 N. State St. in Uptown Westerville to the festival on Saturday only.

