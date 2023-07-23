COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An annual 5K race has raised more than $100,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s mission of curing Type-1 diabetes.

The Diabetes Dash 5K Sunday morning featured more than 500 participants and raised $20,000 for the fifth consecutive year.

The event was started to raise awareness for Westerville’s Ryan Washburn, who was diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes exactly five years ago Sunday.

Ryan’s mother Jackie Washburn is blown away by the support the race has garnered for her son.

“It makes me really proud because we have complete strangers coming up to us and, you know, how much it’s touched them and one of the most important things is just getting the word out because people don’t really know what signs to look for,” she said.

In addition to the 5K, Ryan also organizes a food drive to help people in the Westerville area.