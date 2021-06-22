WATCH: Body cam of Emily Noble’s husband arrested on murder charge

Watch the full video Matheau Moore’s arrest by following this link.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police released officer body camera videos of the arrest of Matheau Moore, Emily Noble’s husband. Moore was arrested and charged with Noble’s murder Thursday after a more than year-long investigation.

The body camera videos showed around a dozen law enforcement officers — some in tactical gear and helmets with long guns — surrounding Moore in both marked and unmarked vehicles as he was arrested in a residential neighborhood.

“Matt, use your left hand and unlock the door. Only your left hand!” one officer yelled to instruct Moore. “Do not move!”

“Yes, sir,” Moore responded with his hands on his head after an officer opens the car door.

Noble was reported missing in late May 2020 after celebrating her 52nd birthday. Her body was found on September 16, 2020, in a wooded area near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville, the same place from where she was initially reported missing.

Investigators say Noble’s body was staged to look like a suicide, but a strangulation expert said the evidence clearly pointed to homicide, according to police.

Moore faces two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. He is being held on a $2.5 million bond.