WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Westerville showed its patriotism today starting with breakfast.

Dozens of veterans were treated to pancakes at the Westerville Community Center Thursday morning and the mayor issued a proclamation, and songs celebrated each military branch.

The veterans said it was good to gather in person again this year after last year’s event was canceled.

“I’m just happy to be in this country and appreciate being treated as a veteran,” said Gordon Hartwich who served during World War II.

“I think it’s essential and I must say, this is such a very good breakfast. so tasty,” said U.S Air Force veteran Col. Mary Francis Crown.

City leaders also broke ground on a new veterans memorial at the Westerville Sports Complex. It will feature a plaza, pavilion, and garden honoring all military branches.