WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said.

Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said.

The nearby house was not damaged, police said. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.