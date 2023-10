WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A toddler drowned Friday morning after falling into Alum Creek.

The 3-year-old left her house on Madrid Street and went into a section of Alum Creek that cuts through the backyard, drowning in the creek, a Franklin County sheriff’s detective said.

Madrid Street is in a neighborhood near Westerville that is part of Blendon Township.

Blendon Township police and Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.