Teen who allegedly killed men he met on dating app to appear in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Talent Bradley is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Saturday for his arraignment on double murder charges.

Bradley, 19, of Coshocton, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with killing a Westerville man and a Columbus man, both of whom he met on dating app Grindr.

Robert Goodrich, 62, was found stabbed to death at his home in the 600 block of Mohican Way in Westerville on May 26, while the body of Randy Gwirtz, 63, was found in the 1400 block of Fahlander Drive South in Columbus on the same day.

“When we spoke to our suspect. . . he confirmed that he met our victim on the dating app Grindr and we believe that he met the Columbus victim as well the same way,” said Detective Lt. Justin Alloway of Westerville police.

Westerville police say they were able to find Bradley based on neighborhood video surveillance of his red Honda Civic, which police located at his residence.

While being led to jail by police, Talent told NBC4’s Allen Henry, “I didn’t do it.”