Watch: Suspected killer of Westerville man tells NBC4, ‘I didn’t do it’

WESTERVILLE (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police has named the man arrested in the killing of 62-year old Robert Goodrich.

Talent A-Christian Bradley, 19, of Coshocton was arrested Wednesday night at his home.

Police say Bradley allegedly confessed to killing Goodrich, who was stabbed to death at his home in the 600 block of Mohican Way on May 26.

Bradley is also a suspect in the murder of 63-year old Columbus man, Randy Gwirtz, on the same day. Gwirtz was killed on the 1400 block of Fahlander Drive South.

When NBC4 recorded Bradley being escorted outside by police, he said, “I didn’t do it” when asked if he had a message for family members.

Police believe Bradley met his victims on the dating app Grindr before killing them.

Westerville police say they were able to find Bradley based on neighborhood video surveillance of his red Honda Civic, which police located at his residence.