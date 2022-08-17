DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, Wednesday marked the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Matheau Moore, accused of killing his wife Emily Noble in May 2020.

The day began with an hour of opening statements from both the prosecution and defense, and then immediately moved into testimony from law enforcement and the victim’s family.

Noble was reported missing in May of 2020. Her body wasn’t found until a few months later in September, in a wooded area near County Line and State roads, not far from the couple’s home. Moore was charged in June 2021.

Authorities said it was staged to appear as a suicide, but an autopsy revealed several facial and neck fractures.

The officer who first responded to the 911 call over Noble’s disappearance testified Wednesday.

“I’m trying to find out did she leave because of an argument, did she leave, is this normal, for her just to want to be by herself?” Westerville Division of Police Sgt. Robert Hollis testified. “I’m trying to gather information to lead me to ask additional questions.”

Noble’s sister also took the stand Wednesday, alleging that Moore asked her to be the spokesperson to the police for him, then claims he got upset over her refusal to do so.

“In a menacing tone, he said, ‘You need to think long and hard about whether you ever want to see your sister again,’ and I hung up, and did not speak verbally with him again,” the sister testified.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned Noble’s sister on the nature of their relationship, asking whether they knew her struggles with depression.

“I assume you know, based on your testimony about your relationship and closeness with Emily, that she had a history of depression?” defense attorney Diane Menashe asked the sister.

“No.”

“You didn’t know that she had suffered from depression and had been diagnosed with depression?” Menashe asked.

“No,” the sister replied again.

Moore faces two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

Testimony in this case is expected to continue Thursday.