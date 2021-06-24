Shoppers report finding women’s underpants on car door handles at Westerville Aldi

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators at Blendon Township police department are looking into two separate reports of underwear found on car door handles in the Aldi parking lot.

“We did receive two reports,” said a township officer. “Investigators are looking into it right now.”

The incidents are said to have occurred around Monday, June 21 in the parking lot of Aldi at 5996 Westerville Road. In both, ladies underwear was said to be hanging on the door handles of the two cars. The people who filed the reports found the underwear on their vehicles.

“If you are any place and come outside and see an undergarment hanging on a door handle, call local law enforcement immediately. It will aid in our investigation efforts,” the officer said.

NBC reached out to Aldi for a comment, but had not received one 24 hours later.

If you saw something pertaining to this incident, Blendon Township police department would like to hear from you at 614-889-9494.