WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly 100 people gathered Sunday at the Kroger store where a pregnant woman identified as Ta’kiya Young was shot and killed by Blendon Township police on Thursday.

Ta’kiya Young. (Courtesy Photo/Sean Walton Jr.)

Protesters said police did not have probable cause to shoot the 21-year-old woman.

Police said the incident started Thursday night when they got a call of a woman shoplifting at the store on Sunbury Road.

Once she got in her car, police allege that Young drove toward officers when one officer fired his gun. Officers and a “passing ER doctor” rendered aid to Young, who later died at St. Ann’s Hospital.

The two officers involved are now on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.