Popular Westerville event canceled due to city’s public health state of emergency

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A popular central Ohio festival will not be happening as originally planned this Friday.

4th Fridays in Uptown Westerville happen from May through October, but this week’s event is canceled after the city declared a public health state of emergency Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Uptown Westerville posted on social media, announcing the cancelation.

In addition to the state of emergency, the group said the cancelation is also coming out of care and concern for the community.

According to Westerville, the state of emergency is in place in large part due to the overwhelming situations at central Ohio hospitals.

Megan Lee Designs, which participates in the event, said 4th Fridays are usually one of the business’ best days, but understand why the call was made.

“It’s not ideal from a small business revenue perspective, but I do believe everybody’s heart is in the right place in essence,” said Erik Weitz, Megan Lee Designs’ vice-president. “It’s like the greater good, we’re all trying to come together to make sure we can get back to business as usual, or the new business as usual.”