WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for help in identifying multiple suspects that Westerville police say stole multiple items.

Police say that on the afternoon of Feb. 12, two of the suspects entered vehicles and stole multiple items at Westerville Plaza.

The suspects took a handgun and airpods from one vehicle and a wallet and credit cards from a second vehicle, according to police.

Police also report that the suspects used the stolen credit cards at the Kroger on S. Sunbury Rd. to buy gift cards.

Westerville police say that a third person was present with the suspects who arrived at the Kroger in a maroon sedan.

According to police, it’s believed the suspects were attempting to pawn items at a business on W. Broad St.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.