WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying a suspect that police say stole credit cards in Westerville and misused them in Columbus.

According to the release, the suspect went to a law office on 470 Old Worthington Road on March 16 and stole a wallet from someone’s purse. The stolen credit cards were then used at Apple, Von Maur, and Target stores.

The suspect went to the Target on 1485 Polaris Parkway and attempted to use the cards, but a transaction just over $1000 was denied, per police.

Two days later on March 18, the suspect went to 370 Worthington Road and stole a wallet with credit cards and used them at a GameStop and Apple store in Polaris Fashion Place, according to the release.

Westerville police is assigned to the case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect.