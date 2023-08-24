WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of a Thursday evening police shooting at a Kroger in Blendon Township.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed to NBC4 that the Blendon Township Police Department requested the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for an officer-involved shooting. Photos showed Westerville and Blendon Township police, as well as the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all having set up a perimeter at the Kroger, located at 5991 S. Sunbury Rd.

Crime scene tape lined the parking lot of the grocery store. Another photo showed that a black car had driven up against the building, underneath a sign advertising a prescription pick-up window.

Authorities have not released any details on what led to the police shooting as of 8:30 p.m. They also have not disclosed the condition of any suspects, victims, or officers involved.

The scene remained active as of 8:30 p.m. Photos showed customers still exiting the Kroger as police and sheriff’s deputy cars parked around the entrance.