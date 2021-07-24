Police seek missing Westerville man

Westerville

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police is looking for 23-year old Yensong “Ted” Li, who was last seen by his family around 10 a.m. Thursday night.

Li is reportedly without his glasses, phone, and may be without shoes. Li also is in need of medication.

Li is described as an Asian male, 5’7″ and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with orange print, dark blue shorts, and white socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westerville PD non-emergency line at 614-882-7444.

