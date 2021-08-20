Police investigating possible sexual assault on Westerville Central football team

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Genoa Township said Friday that they are investigating a possible case of sexual assault on the Westerville Central High School football team.

The incident took place Aug. 9 involving several members of the team, police say. The victim, one of the team members, said he was knocked to the floor of the locker room and kicked, and that one player “possibly assaulted him in a sexual manner,” according to a social media post made by Genoa Township police.

An official for Westerville schools confirmed that the district is cooperating with police.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and will refer the matter to the Delaware County prosecutor for potential charges.

“We try hard to balance keeping the public informed, to the extent we can, on serious matters like this while not jeopardizing our investigation,” Chief Steve Gammill said.

Football season opens Friday night, with Westerville Central scheduled to play at Westerville North.