GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery at an automotive shop. The business owners say they are determined to make sure no one else becomes their next target.

This happened last Thursday at Harris Automotive on Maxtown Road around 3 in the afternoon. The owners caught the act on video and police believe this is not the suspects first time being involved in crime. The owners say no one was hurt and the thieves got off with only some cash and a wallet. However, police say that might not be the case next time.

“Nowhere and no one is safe, I think, at this point,” said Kristin Harris, one of the owners. Harris said they are constantly moving at their auto repair shop and Thursday was no different. “And if that didn’t stop them, then I don’t know what will,” Harris said.

She said they have an extensive surveillance footage system and now they are extremely thankful for that. In the video you can see this Gray Volkswagen Passat zoom into their parking lot. They go to the back where the employees park.

“We have a monitor in our shop that shows all of the cameras around the building, and he noticed that somebody was in our manager’s jeep and said, hey, there’s somebody inside your jeep,” Harris said.

You can see several suspects attempt to do the same. Harris said the manager went out to confront them, but in the footage they see one of at least one of the suspects holding a gun. “I mean, who brings a gun in just to break into some cars? So I feel like we need to obviously catch these people, get them off the streets,” Harris said.

Genoa Township Police Chief James McMillin said they have not identified the suspects yet. He said they look young and detectives have seen this car or one similar involved with crimes before.

“It seems like they were organized because they were doing it multiple cars at a time,” Chief McMillin said. “Anytime you see something, you should call the police. Don’t approach anybody. You don’t know what that person on the other end is willing to do.”

Harris said she is not going to let this scare her, but she’s also not going to let the suspects have a clean getaway. “I don’t think that we have stiff enough punishments for people that are committing crimes right now,” Harris said. “I don’t want to see this happen to somebody else. Our employees work very hard for their paychecks, for their money, and they don’t deserve this.”

Again, police are still looking to identify the suspects. The chief said they look young. The owners of Harris Automotive said they are planning to give a reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Police ask if you have any information, call police right away.