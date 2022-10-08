WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Saturday’s Ohio State University football game is the first away game for the Buckeyes this season, which means bars around the OSU campus are getting a little bit of a break, and it’s some suburban bars’ time to shine.

Turnout was pretty good, with fans decked out in scarlet and gray at several establishments in the areas surrounding Columbus, including Harry Buffalo’s in Westerville, where there were tons of people and tons of energy.

Harry Buffalo’s General Manager Greg Paugh said he is still expecting to see more people come in as the night goes on, having started showing up two hours before the 4 p.m. kickoff.

Paugh said the bigger the game, the better the crowd, but no matter what, the energy level is always high.

For the bar, away games normally do mean bigger crowds, and for the business, football season is huge.

“Typically the away games will be bigger because, like you mentioned, a lot of times they are down on campus enjoying that experience,” Paugh said. “But we will take it.”