MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WCMH) — A central Ohio man is in a Tennessee jail after being accused of shooting at a driver on the highway.

Javan Singleton. (Courtesy Photo/Memphis Police Department)

Javan Singleton, 21, of Westerville, is facing multiple felony charges after a man identified him in a photo line-up as a highway shooter. On March 17, a man was driving eastbound on Interstate 40 in Memphis when the driver of a maroon station wagon pointed a handgun out the window and shot five times at the man’s car, striking it multiple times, according to an affidavit. The shooter then “immediately” exited the highway.

Three days later, the victim identified Singleton as the shooter in a six-photo line-up. Police arrested him on Sunday and charged him with attempted murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Singleton was being held in Shelby County Jail on a $175,000 bond as of Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m.