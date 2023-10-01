WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Westerville City School District’s new superintendent sent a note to district families as he officially started the job Sunday, saying he has an open-door policy to anyone with a stake in the district.

Dr. Joseph Clark takes over for former superintendent Dr. John Kellogg, who announced in March he was leaving to become superintendent in residence with the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio and Columbus State Community College. Mark Hershiser served as interim superintendent.

Clark, who was formally hired in August, sent the notice to district families Sunday, saying the district is “committed to giving your children the best education possible.”

“I encourage you to become involved with the schools as much as possible by being active with your PTA and attending school events such as open houses, parent-teacher conferences, athletic contests, concerts, and the many other activities the schools offer,” Clark added in his notice.

Hershiser will stay on until Dec. 31 to serve as an advisor to the school board and Clark, the district said.

Clark was superintendent at Nordonia Hills City School since 2009, previously working as assistant superintendent for Barberton City Schools and a high school English teacher for Springfield Local Schools.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a minor in Secondary Education and The Writing Program, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and a Ph.D. in K-12 Leadership with a focus in School Law from Kent State University.

“Dr. Clark is an educational leader who matches the priorities of our community while also meeting the unique needs of our staff and students,” school board president Tracy Davidson said at the time of Clark’s hiring.

Clark’s contract runs until July 31, 2026, with a salary of $230,000 per year with a 3-percent pay hike every year of the contract.